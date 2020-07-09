A federal judge has halted the distribution of COVID-19 relief funding to Alaska Native corporations while a group of Lower 48 tribes appeals a previous decision that allowed the for-profit corporations to receive the same coronavirus relief as tribes.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., ruled last month that the corporations could, in limited circumstances, be treated like tribal governments and that Alaska Native corporations should be able to receive some of the $8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding designated for tribes across the country.
Now he says he will will put the brakes on the distribution of those funds to the corporations pending an appeal.
“Because the question of statutory interpretation presented in this case is as complicated as it is consequential, it deserves an audience before a higher court while maintaining the status quo,” he wrote in the ruling.
The discussion of whether the corporations should receive funding from the same $8 billion designated for tribes has been a contentious one from the beginning, with Alaska’s all Republican congressional delegation backing the corporations but a group of Lower 48 and some Alaska tribes disputing the call for equal treatment.
The group of dissenting tribes filed a lawsuit in April, but Mehta ruled against them last month. The group of tribes includes Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in Maine, and the Akiak Native Community, Asa’carsarmiut Tribe of Mountain Village and Aleut Community of St. Paul Island in Alaska.
The stay on distribution will expire July 15 if the tribes do not file an appeal and seek expedited review from the courts by July 14.
The Department of Treasury began distributing some of the funds in May. A timeline for distribution to Native corporations — should they allowed to benefit from the funding — remains unclear.
