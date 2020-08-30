The Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs has opened an office in Anchorage dedicated to working through a list of more than 300 cold cases related to missing Alaska Native women.
The opening is the most recent step of a year-long effort to increase awareness and response to the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Alaska and across the country.
The office opened Wednesday and was christened by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney, who is originally from Utqiagvik.
In a conversation with the Daily News-Miner prior to the opening, Sweeney emphasized the need to address what is seen as a crisis of abuse and murder of Indigenous women and girls nationwide.
Alaska Native women are 10 times more likely to experience domestic violence compared with other women in the United States. Similar statistics show that while Alaska Natives are only about 20% of the state’s population, Alaska Native women make up 54% of the state’s sexual assault victims.
The FBI keeps a database of cold cases involving Indigenous people across the country, and Alaska women and girls make up the largest percentage of that grouping, with the second largest percentage being from Arizona, which has 239. The list totaled about 1,500 as of July 27, Sweeney said Wednesday.
However, this number does not begin to represent an accurate figure as reporting of these cases remains extremely low. There were 5,712 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous girls in 2016, but only 116 of those cases were logged in a Justice Department database, according to date from the Urban Indian Health Institute.
The opening of the cold case office, and another six around the country, was part of an executive order signed last November by President Donald Trump at the advice of Attorney General William Barr after a tour of the country to speak with Indigenous communities about the issue.
Earlier that year, Barr met with Alaska law enforcement and tribal officials to better understand the statewide epidemic, later declaring a law enforcement emergency in rural Alaska. What followed was an influx of funding to address the issue in the form of a $10.5 million grant directly following the declaration and a later-announced $42 million to Alaska Native tribes, tribal consortiums and other organizations as well as $7 million sent to the Denali Commission to distribute in community-based microgrants.
“American Indian and Alaska Native people suffer from unacceptable and disproportionately high levels of violence, which can have lasting impacts on families and communities,” Barr said following his visits to Alaska. “Native American [and Alaska Native] women face particularly high rates of violence, with at least half suffering sexual or intimate-partner violence in their lifetime. Too many of these families have experienced the loss of loved ones who went missing or were murdered. This important initiative will further strengthen the federal, state and tribal law enforcement response to these continuing problems.”
On Nov. 26, 2019, the executive order was signed and created a federal task force called Operation Lady Justice.
The office in Anchorage will be a multi-agency operation but will have federal oversight, will be backed by federal funding and will be managed by BIA Special Investigator Rick DeCora
“You will have Indian Affairs at the top, the Department of Justice and the FBI and then state law enforcement and public safety officials all the way down to community and tribal law enforcement and public safety,” Sweeney said. “Their charge is to collect all of the information on unsolved homicide and missing person cases from the BIA Criminal Investigation units and from the FBI, then they’re going to maintain a log of the active cold cases and move forward with that information.”
The goal is to pull the information from the FBI database and work across jurisdictions to analyze the cold case files and gather intelligence and use that information to assign investigators to assess the cases and work through the details, Sweeney explained.
The establishment of these cold case offices in seven locations across the country is only one element of the executive order, she added. The others include gathering and maintaining data, establishing protocols for new cases, improving response to investigative challenges and working with local tribes and communities to address the current problem.
Sweeney emphasized that the tribal communities in Alaska have shown particular leadership when it comes to bringing attention to the issue, especially from community advocates and social workers, which Sweeney added is a vital element of working through cases and interfacing with such a painful topic for so many.
Roundtable discussions with communities and tribes are a requirement under the executive order, and some have already been hosted across the country by Barr and other federal officials.
The first was held in Arizona, then another in South Dakota, one in Washington state, and in Alaska at Nome and Bethel.
“During that time while we were here, it was the leadership at the local level both in Nome and in Bethel that impressed upon the group that was traveling the importance of trauma-informed responses by first responders,” Sweeney said. “The stories that were shared with the group really made an impression that then guided our internal discussions and informed the administration on including the need for developing trauma-informed care and responses in these types of cases.”
Engaging with and providing the information on what works for each Alaska Native community is a vital process in moving discussions forward and coming up with “meaningful, thoughtful” recommendations to the president, she explained.
“We know it’s a problem. It has been a pervasive problem for decades and without the appropriate amount of attention,” Sweeney said. “Through the involvement of tribal leadership and community advocates across the country and their voices really standing up the issue, it led to the signing of this executive order to do something about these alarming statistics and how we need to focus our efforts on arresting those types of issues that plague our communities.”
The first of the seven offices was opened on July 27 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The next was opened in Rapid City, South Dakota, then Albuquerque, New Mexico; Phoenix, Arizona; Billings, Montana; and then Anchorage.
The final office will be opening in the coming weeks in Nashville, Tennessee.