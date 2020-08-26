The federal Department of Energy has authorized the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas pipeline to move forward as planned and to export liquefied natural gas once a pipeline has been constructed.
The Alaska LNG project has been in the works for decades with each state governor seeking to move the project forward. Former-Gov. Bill Walker carried the project forward while entering into discussions with China about securing an export deal.
The Alaska LNG Project is an integrated pipeline project that includes a treatment facility on the North Slope, an 800-mile pipeline, multiple offtake points for in-state residential and commercial natural gas use, and a liquefaction facility at tidewater. It is the nation’s largest energy infrastructure project in planning and permitting. All federal reviews and authorizations for the project are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.