A federal appeals court has ruled against Alaska Native corporations in a case brought by a group of Lower 48 and some Alaska tribes seeking to block the for-profit corporations from receiving federal COVID-19 relief funding designated for tribes and tribal governments across the country.
The Friday decision from a panel of judges on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals says Alaska Native corporations do not fit into the accepted definition of "tribe" as designated in the 1975 federal Indian Self Determination Act.
This dispute, originally brought to court earlier this year after Congress approved $8 billion in relief funding to be distributed to Indigenous tribes across the country, has gone through a number of rulings and appeals at different court levels –– the most recent of which, prior to Friday, was a ruling in favor of the corporations from a U.S. District Court judge in June.
Friday's ruling countered the June ruling. The point of distinction is this –– the group of Lower 48 and six Alaska Native tribes suing U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in his capacity as head of the department over the matter argues that the 1975 Indian Self Determination Act does not cover Native corporations in its definition of "tribe."
The district court judge in June said otherwise. But the 26-page appeals court ruling Friday sided with the tribes, stating: "ANCs do not satisfy the ISDA definition."
This most recent ruling could block Alaska Native regional corporations and village corporations from receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief funding.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.