The suspension of felony and civil jury trials throughout the state has been extended to January due to concerns about COVID-19.
According to an order issued Thursday by Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger, misdemeanor trials may resume Nov. 2. All other jury trials will remain suspended until Jan. 3, 2020, but a presiding judge may allow a felony or civil trial in exceptional circumstances.
Bolger first ordered the suspension of new jury trials in mid-March after Gov. Dunleavy issued a public health emergency declaration and closed all public schools. The order was extended several times throughout the summer as the number of active COVID-19 cases remained high. The latest suspension extension will be reviewed on or shortly after Nov. 20, according to the order.
In Alaska, the rule that defines the right to a speedy and public trial states that a defendant charged with a felony, misdemeanor or violation will be tried within 120 days of being charged with a crime. Because the computation of this 120-day period can be delayed for a variety of reasons with a defendant’s consent, it is normal for trials to take place months or even years after the defendant is charged. In extreme cases such as the current pandemic, the state Supreme Court can legally suspend, or “toll,” the statute of limitations if needed.
“For all criminal cases, the period of delay from March 16, 2020 through January 4, 2021 is excluded in computing the time for trial under Alaska Criminal Rule 45(d),” the order states. “After January 4, the time for trial will continue to be tolled for the time necessary to permit an orderly transition and scheduling.
Court proceedings that can be done via videoconference, such as presumptive death trials, are not suspended.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.