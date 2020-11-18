The FBI wants Alaskans to be wary of callers claiming to provide technical support for their computers or online accounts.
Technical support scam artists are on the rise in Alaska and often target the elderly with unsolicited phone calls or pop-up warnings on their devices, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office.
“The fraudsters impersonate employees of popular technology companies to mislead victims into thinking there are security problems with their computer or online accounts,” the release states. “They will then offer to resolve the issue, and in many cases, will attempt to gain access to the victim’s device by requesting the victim install remote access programs. Then, using high-pressure tactics, they persuade the victim to pay for the technical support services via prepaid cards such as gift cards, or via money transfer applications or services.”
Once fraudsters gain access to a victims device, they can access computer files containing personal data, passwords and financial account information.
Technical support scams are expected to increase as we move into the holiday season, according to the release. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office advise the public to build a “digital defense” by doing the following:
• Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings and door-to-door service offers.
• Remember that legitimate tech companies will not make unsolicited calls, request remote access through a third-party application, ask for an account password, or for payments via gift cards or prepaid cards.
• Install and update anti-virus software on all computers, tablets and mobile devices.
• Disconnect from the internet and shut down your device if you see a pop-up message or locked screen.
• Enable pop-up blockers.
• Resist pressure to act quickly. Scammers create a sense of urgency to produce fear and lure victims into immediate action.
• Never give or send personally identifiable information, money, jewelry, gift cards or checks to unverified people or businesses
• If you have trouble with your computer or device, choose a company you can trust and make the initial contact in person or by phone using publicly available contact information.
Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of fraud is asked to report the incident to the FBI office in Anchorage at (907) 276-4441.
Potential fraud can also be reported online at tips.fbilgov or through he FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.