Multiple agencies are participating in a search for a 33-year-old Nome woman who went missing last month.
Florence Okpealuk was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 30 on West Beach in Nome. She was reported missing by family members Aug. 31.
The investigation into Okpealuk’s disappearance is being conducted by Nome police, with assistance from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, Alaska State Troopers, Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to an FBI news release issued Tuesday.
“Over the course of the investigation, the Nome Police Department, FBI, and AST have pursued leads, gathered information, and analyzed data to help understand the circumstances surrounding Ms. Okpealuk’s disappearance. Efforts to date have included ground searches, ongoing analysis of closed circuit television footage and cell service records, as well as interviews of family, friends and community members,” the release states.
The FBI “routinely provides assistance to our local law enforcement partners to provide additional manpower and specialized resources, including tools, tactics, or techniques that could benefit an investigation,” according to Chloe Martin, a public information officer at the agency’s Anchorage office.
“At this time, there is no apparent federal nexus to this missing persons case; however, shortly after Ms. Okpealuk was reported missing, the FBI received a request for assistance from the Nome Police Department. These rapid responsive efforts from the Nome Police Department allowed the FBI to be engaged early on in their investigation, which is critical in a missing persons case,” Martin said Monday evening in an email to the News-Miner.
Okpealuk is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has dark brown hair. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Nome police at (907) 443-5262.
