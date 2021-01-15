An 18-year old man is in Fairbanks Correctional Center after an argument led to a fatal shooting of another teen on Thursday.
Aaron Peterson, 18, and his father Anthony Peterson, 43, both of Fairbanks, are in Fairbanks Correctional Center charged with first-degree murder, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
Troopers say that early Thursday morning, the elder Peterson became involved in a verbal fight with a group of people on the corner of Old Steese Highway and Goldstream Road, just outside of Fairbanks. For reasons that are still unclear, Peterson and his son shot Brett Allen, 18, of Fairbanks multiple times, officials said.
Allen was transported from the scene to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.