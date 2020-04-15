While the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting health mandates have disrupted most Alaskan’s lives to varying degrees, perhaps no one feels that disruption more keenly than those who have recently lost a loved one.
For the family of 17-year-old Ashton Ishnook, who died April 6 of an accidental gunshot wound at his Fairbanks home, the travel bans and social distancing rules have compounded their grief and hampered their ability to process their loss.
A life cut short
James and Sharon Ishnook moved to Fairbanks from St. Michael seven years ago after the accidental death of two of their young children. The couple made the hard decision to leave their home village in hopes it would give their surviving children better access to health care and other services not found in rural Alaska.
Sharon took a job at a local supermarket, and the family settled into life in Fairbanks. Ashton, whom his mother describes as a “happy young man just starting his life,” did well in school and was excited about what his future would hold.
“He didn’t want to die, he was a senior and going to graduate,” Sharon said during a phone interview last Wednesday. “We had so many plans. I told him on Monday I wanted to get him a car and get him his license.”
Composed but still reeling from the shock, Sharon described Ashton’s last day as a good one.
“Monday we went to get internet at GCI, a free offer, and at 4 p.m. he went home to hook it up. Me and my daughter went to get snacks, and then I went to get my hair cut because I had a day off. At about six o’clock my daughter called me and said they found him laying down, dead. And I don’t believe it still.”
According to the family, Ashton accidentally shot himself while twirling a gun and watching YouTube. Fairbanks police responded to the 911 call and classified his death as the result of an accidental gunshot wound, according to police spokeswoman Teal Soden.
Burial plans go awry
Since Monday, the family has been living a nightmare, one made worse by the difficulty they’ve encountered in planning Ashton’s funeral. They had hoped to fly his body to St. Michael, a community of about 400 people on the southern coast of Norton Sound, so he could be buried next to his brother and sister, but the village, like many isolated communities in Alaska, has closed itself to outside visitors to reduce the real danger of being wiped out by the pandemic.
The family appealed to village leaders, and on April 8, officials with the Native Village of St. Michael, the St. Michael Native Corp. and the City of St. Michael held a joint meeting and spoke to Sharon on the phone before deciding whether to honor the request.
Harold Hawkins, the mayor of St. Michael, said he and the others sympathized with the family during their time of loss and understood why they wanted to bury Ashton in his hometown but that they could not allow it.
“The decision was not made in haste,” Hawkins told the Daily News-Miner after the meeting, adding that the issue would be revisited at a later date and any decision would depend on whether the statewide travel ban is lifted or extended.
State Health Mandate 12, which went into effect March 28 and will remain until April 21 or longer, prohibits travel to other communities except for critical personal needs such as health care, obtaining important goods such as food, fuel and other essential items, and child custody exchanges. Burials are not listed as a critical personal need. In addition, the mandate supersedes any local government or tribal mandate, directive or order restricting interstate travel.
Traditions upended
Sharon Ishnook was upset by the village’s decision and frustrated by state health mandates and their effect on families suffering through a loss.
“It makes me so mad. I can’t believe it,” she said afterward. “Before this happened to my son, I didn’t think the travel ban would affect us. And I know we’re not the only family that has this problem. It’s happening in other villages, too.”
Ashton’s body was sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage for autopsy and was returned to Fairbanks on Saturday. A local funeral home transported him to its facility and will keep him there free of charge until burial arrangements can be made. In the meantime, the family hopes to have a small service at their home at some point this week.
“Our tradition is if someone passes away, we keep them in our home overnight and then you have the funeral the next day,” Sharon said. “We can’t put our grief on hold.”
Funeral and burial customs are an important part of Alaska Native culture and vary from tribe to tribe. They usually involve a gathering of friends and family for a viewing of the body before the casket is sealed and transported to its final resting place.
State Health Mandate 11, which was updated April 9 and will remain in effect until April 21, prohibits participation in public or private gatherings that include non-household members, regardless of the number of people involved. This includes, but is not limited to, weddings, faith gatherings, graduations, and funeral events.
The Ishnooks are working with their pastor to determine where and when a local service will be held.
