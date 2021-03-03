Michael Bradner, who helped create the Permanent Fund and the Fairbanks library, died from COVID-19 at 83 but is being remembered for his love of the Interior’s sweeping rivers, community and opportunities.
Besides representing the Fairbanks area for 10 years in the Alaska Legislature and serving as Speaker of the House, Bradner worked in local newspapers and on riverboats.
“He loved rivers,” his daughter, Heidi Bradner, said. “He was fascinated by the Yukon and Tanana rivers, and he had a calling.”
Bradner came to Fairbanks in 1956 to work on the Yutana Barge lines and kept working on boats for many years. Heidi said that after those trips, he would always speak about how much he cared about the communities along the rivers.
“It’s funny, I can hear his voice now,” she said. “It was always about the people and trying to understand them, and trying to get more people from the communities trained and on the boats. He had a great affinity for every single community on the river.”
For his family, he always came back from his trips with a little souvenir — a piece of a river bank or a stone — so that they could collect pieces of Alaska. Even when his first daughter was born in 1955, he was working on a riverboat and got a message through a radio broadcast assuring him that the mother and daughter were doing fine.
Michael had eight daughters; four with his first wife, Janet A. Bradner of Fairbanks, two daughters with his wife Jeanne Bradner of Anchorage, and two foster daughters.
Heidi grew up with him in Fairbanks and remembers her dad building tree forts for the family, taking them on camping trips, spending summers at the Tanana Valley State Fair and bike riding together across Fairbanks. He would take them dog sledding from Minto from Nenana — “whoever could fit in the sled.”
Bradner’s political career was also present in his family life, with regular trips to Juneau and his daughters “running around and stuffing reelection literature,” which they thought was fun, Heidi said.
Bradner never wanted to leave Alaska for a political career.
“There was talk sometimes of him maybe possibly serving Alaska in Washington, even running for office there, but he said that’s not the reason why he came to Alaska,” Heidi said. “He actually wanted to be here and live here every day and live through the seasons and be representing people here at a local and state level.”
Michael became interested in politics when he was working at the Fairbanks News-Miner and covered the city council, school board and local government, his brother, Tim, said.
“He was very curious about things and the way they worked,” Tim said. “And he loved to talk to people, loved to talk to people with different views.”
Besides being a state representative, Bradner was Speaker of the House in 1975-76 when the Permanent Fund constitutional amendment was passed. The dividend came later, but one resulted from another.
“He was one of the people who helped guide it through the Legislature, so he felt it was important to save some oil money for the rainy day, and it’s a good thing that we did, this is the rainy day.”
Another cause Bradner cared for immensely was public education — he wanted to make sure that people in Alaska had access to it, Tim said.
Even with his own family, Bradner was also a source of inspiration, giving his brother Tim the idea to come to Alaska and encouraging his daughter Heidi to get involved in public service and become a photojournalist.
“He inspired us to always educate ourselves, whatever that meant, whether it was school or travel or helping people or just learning to do something on our own,” Heidi said. “He was a self-teacher, a doer, he kind of was that shining light that made us feel that we were safe, happy, loved. He never boxed us or stifled us with any sort of expectations or demands and kind of let us find our own way, because he found his own way to Alaska.”
