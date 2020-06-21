The first big concert in Fairbanks since the coronavirus pandemic broke out is planned for Wednesday night at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds.
The outdoor comedy and country music show, featuring headliner Aaron Tippin, is a fundraiser for the Alaka Peace Officers Association and is expected to draw as many as 500 people who will be spread out on several acres, according to the concert promoter.
About 700 tickets have been sold, but Larry Furstenberg at Wildwood Productions said many people buy tickets to support APOA and do not attend the event.
Organizers are taking all of the precautions required to mitigate for COVID-19, Furstenberg said. The temperature of attendees will be checked at the gate. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Face coverings are suggested.
“Social distancing will be adhered to,” a one-page COVID-19 mitigation plan for the show states.
More outdoor shows are planned at the fairgrounds in late July and early August, according to Mahla Strohmaier, executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association.
Renting the fairgrounds for outdoor events is helping the fair association pay its bills after canceling the 2020 Tanana Valley State Fair, which is the largest revenue generator for the nonprofit.
“This year, we are being very creative in trying to keep our lights on all year and still have a fair next year,” Strohmaier said.
She said the events scheduled at the fairgrounds this summer are “nothing close to the vast gathering of people that would have occurred at the 2020 fair.”
Strohmaier elaborated in an email:
“It is important to make a distinction between the 2020 Tanana Valley State Fair, which would have welcomed roughly 100,000 — an average of 10,000 each day — to the fairgrounds on College Road over its 10-day run, and the smaller special events held on the fairgrounds and hosted by local businesses, community groups and nonprofits.”
“Examples of these special events include Rodeo Alaska, the chamber’s Reverse Golden Days Parade, the Alaska Peace Officers Association’s fundraiser concert, various 4-H and other agricultural events, the Monster X Truck Rally and a variety of concerts put on by local promoters,” she wrote.
“The board of TVSFA was clear in its decision to cancel the 2020 fair that the safety of the 100,000 people coming through the fair gates were our responsibility, whereas those who would rent our space take that responsibility on themselves.”
All of the organizations renting the fairgrounds this summer must have a COVID-19 mitigation plan that meets protocols of the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Strohmaier wrote.
“We are a part of this community and are committed to responding to the coronavirus in the best way possible while at the same time wanting to be a solid partner with local business, community groups, and nonprofits that are making their own way through these unprecedented times,” she wrote.
Furstenberg, the concert promoter, said his company is hosting a series of three shows in Kenai, Palmer and Fairbanks starting Monday. They are his first shows this year. Wildwood Productions, based in Eagle River, canceled its spring schedule due to the pandemic.
Tippin, the country music artist, was originally scheduled to perform in May at the Carlson Center and was rescheduled as an outdoor show at the fairgrounds after Gov. Mike Dunleavy lifted health mandates to reopen Alaska, Furstenberg said.
“With the outdoors, we can mitigate with social distancing,” he said. “We will have people there trying to make sure that people do their social distancing and that people keep their gatherings to a minimum.”
Tippin will perform on the Denali State Bank Stage, and concert-goers will be encouraged to spread out on the grassy areas surrounding it. Comedian Mark Cordes will open.
“For those who want to come in, great. For those who have fears, we recommend they stay home,” Furstenberg said.
He said his 40-year relationship with the peace officers association factored into his decision to move forward with the concert series.
Attempts to contact the APOA by phone and by email on Friday were unsuccessful.
