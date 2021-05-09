A Victory Day Celebration was held at the Fairbanks Lend Lease Memorial on Saturday to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany 76 years ago. The annual event provides an opportunity to remember Fairbanks’ role in the Lend Lease program and the ending of World War II.
Individuals who were involved in World War II or who had relatives in the war were invited to bring photos to share in a special display at the Memorial.
The ceremony began with a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Brian Kassof, who spoke about the importance and meaning of the day.
“We’re gathering today to honor the immense sacrifices made by the soldiers and civilians of Russia ... and all the other allies,” Kassof said. “This was truly an epic struggle [which is] why it remains such an important event in Russian history and memory.”
After the opening remarks, Pete Haggland, former curator of the Pioneer Air Museum, gave the Victory Day address. In his speech, Haggland provided an overview of the history of the Lend Lease program, an initiative that allowed the U.S. government to lend or lease military supplies to foreign allies while still remaining officially neutral.
Fairbanks played a crucial role in the Lend Lease program: it was the site of the transfer of aircraft from American to Soviet custody. Of the18,000 aircraft that went to Russia through the Lend Lease program, nearly 8,000 were transferred at Fairbanks’ Ladd Field. Planes that went through Fairbanks ended up in Yakutsk, which later became Fairbanks’ sister city.
Through the Lend Lease program, a lasting relationship with what was then the Soviet Union was formed. Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward spoke about the connection between Fairbanks and Yakutsk. The bond formed between the two cities, Ward said, persists regardless of current relations between the two countries.
“That tie, and that history, will continue on,” he said.
In honor of the event, mayors of the cities of Yakutsk and Krasonyarsk sent letters to Ward. Aleksandr Serkov, through translator Svetlana Nuss, gave the closing remarks. Serkov spoke about his experiences as a young child receiving supplies from the United States.
“I remember very well the Lend Lease shipments ... as a little boy, I received a toy,” he said. Although nearly 80 years have passed, the generosity stayed with him. “I keep it in my heart,” said Serkov.
More generally, Serkov also recognized the impact of the Lend Lease program in ending the war. Support from the U.S., he said, was extremely important for the Russians. “It was not just human lives, it was also the efforts of the entire country,” Serkov said.
The Victory Day celebration was hosted by Festival Fairbanks, the Alaskan Russian Center, Sister City Yakutsk and the greater Russian community.
