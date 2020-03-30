Todd Krieg, who was born and raised in North Pole, won first place in the University of Fairbanks Alaska’s Arctic Innovation Competition last year, for designing a product that he referred to as a “unique solution to a unique Alaska problem.” Indeed it was only after he returned to his hometown following years living abroad that the idea for the Fish Wheel Salmon Selector struck him.
“My father and one of his friends have a few fish wheels in the Fairbanks area,” Krieg said in an interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. “My dad’s retired, but he’s been running fish wheels for five years.”
Krieg said that he and his wife moved back to Fairbanks last fall, right in the middle of the fishing season.
“One of the things he kept running into is, in the Fairbanks area in the fall time, they’re really restricted with the number of hours that they can put their fish wheel in the water. Fish and Game, who are doing commercial fish management in the area, are looking at the number of fish coming up the river. And they’re looking at chum and coho,” Krieg said. “If the coho numbers weren’t good enough downstream, they’d cut my dad off.”
Krieg explained that while chum are abundant, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game were concerned about the number of silver salmon and would shut down the fishery to allow a greater opportunity for reproduction. The fish his father were catching were primarily used for dog food; he wasn’t worried about the kind of salmon he was catching, he was just aiming to catch as many as he could. And so the idea came to Krieg.
“What if I came up with a device that would monitor every fish that went into the wheel — and the coho would go back into the river, and the chum would get harvested?” Krieg said. “I sat down with Fish and Game and started talking to local people in the area, and everyone said it’s a great idea.”
Krieg said that while fish wheels are an old technology, one of the things they do well is catch salmon alive. If implemented correctly, his invention could allow Interior Alaska fishermen much longer fishing times and larger harvest numbers, while satisfying responsible management practices.
“Fish and Game is always trying to strike the balance between making commercial fishermen happy and maintaining the population of the fish,” Krieg said. “A product like this you can imagine is uniquely suited to make both those parties happy.”
Krieg spent his youth living in North Pole and went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Following graduation, he got a job working for an oil field service company in Wyoming.
“After that I guided in McCarthy for a few years and eventually went to graduate school in Chicago,” he said. “My goal in graduate work was to see how cutting edge science worked and to be a part of that, to ask questions that had never been asked before and find answers to them.”
After completing a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology, he worked as a teacher in Chicago, before moving to New Zealand with his wife. In August 2019, the couple returned to Fairbanks.
“Dad usually starts to fish around Sept. 1, and then the Arctic Innovation Competition was shortly after that,” Krieg said.
Krieg was awarded $10,000 for winning first place at the Arctic Innovation Competition; his idea also won the Sustainability Kicker Prize, which comes with $2,000 in prize money. Krieg said he spent the past winter building prototypes.
“The tricky part of selecting out salmon, particularly coho and chums, is they’re basically the same size,” Krieg said. “It would be a different problem and a slightly easier problem if you were trying to separate out like King salmon.”
Krieg said that he’s planning to incorporate a digital camera in the wheel — “Think of facial recognition technology,” he said — which would identify the type of salmon and let the coho back into the water. He’s going to continue work on a prototype and plans to test it once fishing season comes around this winter.
“This year the goal is to have a full working product by the end of the season,” he said. “Hopefully, if things work out, a year from now I could be manufacturing these things and then they could be sent out to other fish wheel operators in Alaska.”
Krieg noted that he already knows of a number of communities across the state that he thinks could benefit from his invention. He mentioned Kaltag, which built a commercial fish wheel several years ago. Krieg believes he could simply attach his technology to their existing wheel.
“I think it’s a very marketable product that could help a lot of commercial fishermen,” he said. “A fairly simple little device like this could have a huge impact on a community like that.”
