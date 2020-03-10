A Fairbanks woman sued the state of Alaska over a chemical in firefighting foam that contaminated her drinking waterwell and called on the state to pay for diagnostic testing to detect illness or disease.
The state responded to Barbara Gaston’s lawsuit on Friday, calling some of her claims vague and holding that it was required by the federal government to use the firefighting foam and that they are the entity responsible.
At issue is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as PFAS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that “there is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans.”
Legislation is pending in the U.S. government to declare PFAS a hazardous substance, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying the human health effects of exposures at various places, including Eielson Air Force Base, which is one of more than 100 sites in a few dozen Alaska communities identified as having PFAS in the groundwater.
Gaston lives near the Fairbanks International Airport, which tested neighboring wells in 2017 and discovered that some had PFAS levels above the federal health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.
Gaston now has water piped into her home from College Utilities. She had been drinking water from her well since 2003, according to the lawsuit.
Gaston signed a “release of all property damage claims” as a condition of getting hooked up to the city water system, according to her lawsuit, which states that she was “under the duress of needing uncontaminated household water.”
The 73-year-old is seeking class action status for her lawsuit and maintains that the state knew as early as 2001, maybe sooner, that chemicals in firefighting foam “were toxic, persistent and bioaccumulating.”
“Based on this knowledge, the state of Alaska knew or should have known that its past use and continued use of toxic firefighting foam posed an unreasonable risk to human health and the environment, that any existing releases of toxic firefighting foam required remediation, and that users of toxic-firefighting-foam-impacted water must be warned not to consume the contaminated water supplies and needed alternative uncontaminated water supplies,” the court filing states.
In addition to paying for medical testing, Gaston is asking the state for unnamed damages due to the impact on the value of her property because of the contaminated well.
The state, in its answer to the lawsuit, called into question a description of PFAS as a hazardous substance, saying the description is vague and adding “the state is at this time without knowledge or information sufficient to admit or deny that PFAS causes adverse health effects in humans.”
Further, the state “denies it has failed to take reasonable steps to determine whether PFAS had migrated to surrounding surface and groundwater and denies that it has failed to take reasonable and timely steps to respond to PFAS-related contamination.”
The state holds that Gaston lacks specifics on the type of diagnostic testing that she is requesting or injury suffered from drinking her well water.
“A cause of action does not accrue and damages may not be awarded in Alaska in the absence of a present injury,” the answer to the lawsuit states. “To determine whether a present injury exists and/or whether monitoring is needed and, if so, what type of monitoring is needed would require a review of the distinct medical history of each individual member of the punitive class as well as an analysis of all sources of PFAS exposure for each individual class member.”
Most people in the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS, which is found in a wide array of consumer and industrial products, according to the EPA.
