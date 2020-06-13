A 36-year-old Fairbanks woman who used false identification, stolen checks and stolen credit cards to rack up thousands of dollars worth of purchases was sentenced Thursday to 5 ½ years in federal prison.
Natascha Sabrina Clark will spend five years on federal probation upon her release and must pay more than $10,000 in restitution to her victims.
According to online federal court records, Clark stole a credit card from a man’s mailbox in May 2017 and used it buy groceries and a $2,439 skateboard that she purchased online. She later pawned the skateboard and used the money to buy illegal drugs.
In November 2018, Clark stole checks from a woman’s mailbox and used counterfeit identification to make almost $1,000 of purchases at Fairbanks businesses, including Ulta Beauty and Fred Meyer.
Clark also used a business credit card stolen from another man’s mailbox to make 61 purchases totaling $4,854. The majority of those purchases were made at Holiday gas stations from November 2018 to January 2019.
Clark was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 on five counts of bank fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of fraudulent use of an access device. She pleaded guilty November 2019 to one count of bank fraud, two count of aggravated identity theft and one count of fraudulent use of an access device. The remaining counts were dismissed.
