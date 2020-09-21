HVive Denning did not speak for the first seven years of her life. Now, as an educator and volunteer at the Literacy Council of Alaska, she helps others find their voice.
The 62-year-old wife, mother and grandmother came to Fairbanks in 2006 to visit her sister.
Before that, she had never heard of Fairbanks, she said.
Much to her surprise, she decided to move here with her husband, who is retired from the U.S. Navy.
“I’m glad we did stay,” she said during an interview conducted via the online platform Zoom. “I really feel like I fit.”
Growing up, Denning was unhappy and felt like a misfit.
Her father is from Sierra Lione, in West Africa, and her mother is from France.
“I grew up all over,” she said. “We were like nomads.”
She didn’t attend school with her siblings because she didn’t talk, she said.
One day, when her family was living in Florida, a census worker visited her house and noticed that she was school aged but was not attending school.
The census taker later returned and recommended a special school for Denning. Arrangements were made and a school bus came to pick her up.
“I was in special programs,” Denning said.
Other children called her “dumb.” She felt unhappy and tormented for years.
Denning said her life changed when she met the man who would become her husband.
“My husband was my beginning,” she said. “He helped me to see that life was different than what I had in my mind. He led me to the Lord and that is when my life began.”
In 1990, the Dennings moved to Adak, located in the western Aleutian Islands, where a now-shuttered naval air station was located. They stayed there for three years. They moved back to the Lower 48 before coming to Fairbanks and deciding to make a home in Alaska.
Since coming to Fairbanks, Denning has worked multiple jobs, including teaching French at the Catholic School of Fairbanks.
She currently teaches technology-based courses, such as Microsoft Word, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.
Denning speaks French and Spanish and began volunteering, at the suggestion of a friend, at the Literacy Council helping people to learn English.
Denning has studied cosmetology and theology and describes herself as a slow learner.
She believes every person has the potential to improve.
“I have always loved people, especially special needs people,” she said. “I see things in people.”
She is currently helping the literacy council develop a program where clients are matched with life skills coaches to help them deal with the demands and challenges of getting by in Fairbanks.
Life skills coaches are needed. An information meeting is planned on Friday at 10 a.m. Text (907) 456-6212 to register.
Denning said her biggest accomplishment in life was learning to accept people as they are and being accepted by others.
“No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, no matter your situation, you have potential and there is purpose for you,” she said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.