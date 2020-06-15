When Brenda McFarlane graduated from college, she went to work for a bank and settled into a nice life as a working professional. She traveled. She volunteered. The problem was it was kind of boring.
McFarlane grew up reading the biographies of people like Florence Nightingale and Harriet Tubman and found that she didn’t want the corporate life.
“I wanted to do something to help people and change the world,” she said.
In 2009, she quit her job at the bank and accepted a full-time job at the Literacy Council of Alaska where she had been volunteering helping immigrants learn English. The job as adult literacy director put her on a path of helping vulnerable people. These days, McFarlane is the Rapid Re-Housing Program Manager at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.
The 36-year-old has played a role in helping hundreds of homeless people in Fairbanks find a place to live through two programs, the 30-60-90 Transitional Program and Rapid Re-Housing, which is funded by a grant from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.
McFarlane said she feels a calling to help people partly because of her religious faith and partly because she grew up in a household that discussed social justice issues.
“As a Christian, especially having that background, I knew that these are the people that God cares about,” she said.
Fairbanks has been home since McFarlane moved here with her parents and two younger siblings from Colorado in 1997. The family had relatives in the area and came in search of a better life. They found one in a house off of Badger Road.
McFarlane graduated from Far North Christian School in 2001 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
After college, she needed a full-time job but didn’t know what she wanted to do. She fell into banking after a friend who worked at a bank encouraged her to apply.
“I am good at math, and I am good at customer service,” she said.
In the years to come, McFarlane would come to learn that she is also good at adapting.
A new chapter
Working at the Literacy Council put texture and substance into McFarlane’s life.
“There are some really brilliant people that came in — writers, professors, artists,” she said. “You really form wonderful relationships with people. You realize Fairbanks is far more diverse than you thought.”
She taught more than speaking, reading and writing. Newcomers needed knowledge about the culture and the way of life, she said.
“We really built a community, the staff there,” McFarlane said. “We would have a place where people could come eat together.”
As the year’s passed, McFarlane yearned for even more challenge. In 2013, she decided to get a master’s degree.
“I wanted to make a bigger impact,” she said.
The Harvard Graduate School of Education accepted her for a one-year program. She planned to study language and literacy but quickly changed her focus to motivating adults and working with people in marginalized communities.
“My aunt is a drug addict. I saw her going in and out of jail and only being able to go back and live at the drug house because she couldn’t get into any other apartment,” McFarlane said. “I could see that there wasn’t easily an opportunity to get out of that cycle.”
When she graduated, she moved to Portland, Ore. With a Harvard degree in hand, she hoped to get a high-paying, high-impact job.
“I went and spent the summer there. Nothing came together. It is just impossible to find work there,” she said.
Her best hope was cobbling together a few part-time jobs and waiting for a break.
“I didn’t want to work three part-time jobs. I have done that before,” she said.
Starting over
Humbled, McFarlane returned to Fairbanks and moved back in with her parents.
When the Rescue Mission put out an ad for a receptionist, she took the entry-level position.
“I knew it was a place that I admired the leadership, and I would learn a lot,” she said.
When McFarlane wasn’t busy with office tasks, she got to work writing a proposal for a program to help chronically homeless people.
To create the program, McFarlane took a look at the circumstances that cause chronic homelessness and addressed each need.
She showed her proposal to her boss and co-workers, who asked questions and pointed out weaknesses.
“They would just tear it apart,” she said.
The writing and editing process went on for about six months.
“I just kept learning and listening,” McFarlane said.
She didn’t make much money and didn’t yet have a car. She rode the bus to work, bumping into some of the Rescue Mission clients.
Finally, in 2016, her proposal was accepted and adopted. The 30-60-90 Transitional Program at the Rescue Mission was born. Other human service agencies agreed to work with the mission.
“It was amazing,” McFarlane said. “We rolled it out.”
In 2018, McFarlane accepted the position to manage the Rapid Re-Housing Program, helping people with things such as paperwork, budgeting, apartment hunting and interacting with employers and landlords. More than 50 households have enrolled since it started.
McFarlane both administers the program and works directly with clients.
She turns to the Bible for inspiration when times are tough, she said. This verse is her guiding light: “Self-help is no help at all. Self-sacrifice is the way, my way, to finding yourself, your true self.
“What kind of deal is it to get everything you want but lose yourself? What could you ever trade your soul for? Don’t be in such a hurry to go into business for yourself.”
