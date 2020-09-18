A Fairbanks woman convicted of attempted murder was sentenced Friday to 43 years in prison for a Nov. 29, 2017, knife attack that left an Ester woman seriously injured.
Lindsey Lee Preshaw, 38, stabbed the 67-year-old victim 10 times in the back, face and neck, stole her truck and left her on the side of the Parks Highway in subzero temperatures. Preshaw wrecked the truck shortly afterward and hitched a ride to Nenana. She was arrested that night by Alaska State Troopers responding to a report of a woman acting strangely near the Monderosa Bar and Grill.
The victim suffered two punctured lungs and sustained lasting nerve damage from the attack. Preshaw was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree vehicle theft and pleaded guilty to all three counts on Aug. 26, 2019.
Preshaw is also accused of killing two people during a three-day stabbing spree that culminated in the attempted murder of the Ester woman. The state alleges Preshaw stabbed 57-year-old Jeanette Elaine Miller 37 times in a room at the Alaska Motor Inn on Nov. 27, 2019, and stabbed her stepbrother John Thomas Preshaw III, who was also her fiance and the father of her children, in the heart at a South Cushman apartment the next day. Preshaw is charged with first-degree murder in each case and is scheduled to stand trial for both Nov. 30 of this year.
At Friday morning's sentencing hearing, the victim choked back tears and read a prepared statement in which she referenced an unrelated but similar 2010 attack on an 87-year-old Portland, Oregon woman.
"I wish to share a quote from her victim impact statement because it so closely resembles how I feel here today, and I don’t think I can state it any better. ‘No words now are adequate to reverse the memories of that night or give me my treasured and ordinary life back,' the victim said as she choked back tears. "That’s all I have to say today."
When given a chance to make a statement, Preshaw said she'd been under the influence of "mind-altering drugs, alcohol and demonic oppression" the night she attacked the victim.
"I was in a psychotic episode and having vivid flashbacks of a more recent current event which made seem all the more real where I felt I was going to die. In my desperation I lost focus. I honestly was running for my life from that very traumatic event prior," Preshaw said, sobbing.
Preshaw quoted the Bible several times and said she felt it was necessary to "explain the events and the situation for a complete understanding of what my mental state was."
"Being under attack allowed me to have a surreal view of what spiritual warfare was about in that demonic realm. I will not minimize, justify or rationalize any actions that were horrific. I take full responsibility and take nothing away from this devastating and life-changing incident that happened to you. I am truly sorry," Preshaw said to the victim.
Preshaw's attorney, Frank Spaulding, asked Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy to sentence Preshaw to 24 years with 12 years suspended, arguing that his client was remorseful, intelligent and capable of rehabilitation if given the opportunity and "a little bit of mercy from this court."
"Miss Preshaw herself has, over the course of her life, been subject to years of abuse and may have had inadequately addressed psychiatric problems long before this incident ever occurred," Spaulding said. "I think it’s pretty clear that she was suffering a psychotic break. She was out of touch with reality at that time and merely reacting to what she was perceiving."
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock asked McConahy to sentence Preshaw to 99 years for the merged counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and five years for the vehicle theft count, resulting in a composite sentence of 104 years with no suspended time. Baldock also asked McConahy to find Preshaw to be a "worst offender," citing her lengthy criminal history, multiple failed attempts at court-ordered drug treatment and the extreme violence of the attack.
"It doesn’t come any more serious than this," Baldock said, noting that the only reason Preshaw stopped stabbing the victim and began strangling her is because the knife handle broke off during the attack. "She at that point robbed her of her vehicle, put her in the vehicle and transported her to an even more rural location, at a time when it was dark, in subzero temperatures, and left her there to either bleed or freeze to death. That is chilling. It was chilling in 2017 and it’s chilling today. That is as cold-blooded as you can possibly be."
McConahy said there was no dispute that Preshaw was "violently out of control," and he agreed that the attack was chilling.
"I appreciate what Miss Preshaw said today about her concern, but at the time the only concern she showed for the bleeding and apparently dying (victim) was to tell her ‘Shut up.' McConahy said, repeating the two words for emphasis. "There was no show of mercy or concern for (the victim) and then ... she was dumped like garbage at the side of the road."
McConahy said he was aware of previous abuse suffered by Preshaw and of the impact of religion on her life now but that it didn't change the facts of the case.
"Really what we’re looking at here is that people are free to make their own choices but not free of the consequences of these choices," McConahy said before imposing Preshaw's sentence.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.