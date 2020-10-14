A 24-year-old Fairbanks woman was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief last week after she allegedly destroyed $4,000 to $10,000 worth of her boyfriend’s vinyl records.
According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to a Kellum Street apartment the afternoon of Oct. 7 after getting a report of a woman screaming and throwing items into the street. When police arrived, Samantha Jo Chinavare was hanging out of the window of an upstairs apartment, breaking and throwing vinyl records onto the parking lot.
Police told Chinavare she was committing a crime and asked her multiple times to stop breaking and throwing the records. Chinavare continued to do so and refused to unlock or answer the door.
At one point Chinavare broke a Nintendo Game Boy and lit another item on fire before throwing both items out of the window. Chinavare acknowledged that the records and other items belonged to her boyfriend, according to the charges. Chinavare eventually opened the door and was arrested.
Chinavare’s boyfriend confirmed they lived together at the apartment and told police the damage to the broken vinyl records was approximately $4,000 to $10,000, according to the charges.
