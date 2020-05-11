A 26-year-old Fairbanks woman was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other felonies Sunday after a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at the Division of Motor Vehicles and Alaska State Trooper parking lot on Peger Road.
According to a news release on the trooper website, Julie Ann James was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Sunday and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
In addition to a second-degree murder charge, James also faces charges of kidnapping, third-degree assault, first-degree weapons misconduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.
James was scheduled to be arraigned in Fairbanks court Monday afternoon, but the hearing was reset for Tuesday. Online state court records show her charges as pending. Additional information about the incident was not available as of Monday evening.
