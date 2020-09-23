A 21-year-old Fairbanks woman was arrested Monday after a drug task force found more than 8 ounces of methamphetamine and a gun inside her South Cushman home.
Amanda Michelle Fish, 21, is charged with two counts of third-degree drugs misconduct and one count of second-degree weapons misconduct, all felonies.
According to charging documents filed in Fairbanks court, members of the Fairbanks High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force served a warrant Monday at a 20th Avenue apartment occupied by Fish and another person. Fish was inside the apartment with an infant, a loaded handgun and 232 grams — or 8.18 ounces — of meth.
Of the total amount of meth found, 163 grams were baking in an oven while the infant slept in a nearby room, according to the charges.
Fish was arraigned Tuesday in Fairbanks and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $10,000 bail.
