While most of the globe saw warmer than normal temperatures this winter, Alaska was mired in a deep blue trough of cold that continued into March, despite the return of the sun.
In Fairbanks, climatological winter -- the period between December and February -- was the coldest since 1999, with an average temperature of minus 10.9 degrees, 6.4 degrees colder than normal, according to the National Weather Service. It's the second coldest stretch since 1976, but would not have been unusual before then.
Temperatures remained below freezing for the entire period, with a high of 31 degrees on Dec. 9. This hasn't happened since 1999. Forty-four days had a low temperature of minus 25 or colder and on 34 straight days, the temperature never rose to 5 above. That's the third-longest cold streak since records began in Fairbanks. The longest was 47 days in 1942-43, according to the Weather Service.
Despite the length and breadth of the cold, no records were set this year in Fairbanks. And the chill has continued into March. Temperatures fell to minus 38 overnight last night at Fairbanks International Airport, with readings of minus 40 reported in Goldstream, according to the Alaska Climate Research Center. Temperatures are expected to dip into the minus 30s again tonight and Thursday night, with wind chills in the minus 40s before warming up a bit on Friday. (Cue up the Johnny Horton classic, "When It's Springtime in Alaska.")
On the bright side, Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend, with the sun rising at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, but staying up until 7:32 p.m., with twilight lingering past 10 p.m.