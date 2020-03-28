A building in Fairbanks has collapsed, according to a City of Fairbanks news release.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call Friday at about 8:45 p.m. about the roof of a warehouse at 990 Deere Street that had caved in.
The building housed eight units, most of which had occupants. The Fairbanks Fire Department arrived at the scene, made sure everyone was out safely and turned off the power.
The building sustained substantial structural damage, including broken water pipes. The Red Cross arrived to help the 11 displaced occupants find housing, but they were all eventually able to secure their own housing arrangements.
The city of Fairbanks building inspector will assess the building to determine the cause of the collapse.