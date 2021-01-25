A brief respite from the ongoing snow drought in Fairbanks is expected later this week, weather officials said.
“There is no big snow storm on the horizon, but it looks like the return of consistent snow chances in Fairbanks,” said Brian Brettschneider Research Physical Scientist at the National Weather Service. “The computer models are suggesting one to two inches of snow starting in four or five days and a generally wetter pattern in a about a week.”
So far this season, 37.2 inches of snow have fallen out of what should be 46 inches. Currently, 14 inches remain on the ground out of what in normally 18 inches. The amount is below normal and noteworthy but certainly not uncommon. Fairbanks has just been “unlucky,” Brettschneider said. Other places in Alaska are recording normal or even high snowfall.
Other places like Turnagin Pass and Alyeska are recording one-and-half times their normal snow amount.