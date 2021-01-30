While there is room for optimism for the 2021 tourism season, that optimism is tempered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a lag in consumer confidence by travelers, according to Deb Hickok, president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks.
Explore Fairbanks hosted a virtual Interior Tourism Conference on Wednesday, hearing from leaders in the cruise industry and destination analysts about what they expect to see in 2021. Most forecasts show it will take about two years, starting this July, for travel to reach pre-pandemic levels, Hickok said.
“It’s still all speculative,” Hickok said. “There’s a note of caution and some optimism. Consumers are longing to get back to travel, but we think that this crisis will take longer than the recovery we saw during the Great Recession.”
The leisure and transportation industries were hit hardest by COVID in 2020. The cruise season was wiped out, and about 41% of Fairbanks tourists visit during the land portion of a cruise tour, Hickok said. Airline service between Fairbanks and the Lower 48 was reduced to two carriers: Alaska Airlines to Seattle three times daily and Delta Airlines to Seattle once daily.
Lalanya Downs, senior director for public affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska said resumption of cruises to Alaska relies on several factors. First is a wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and significant improvement in infection rates nationally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as approval from other federal, state and local agencies. Lastly, Canada, which has an order banning large cruise operations until the end of February, would need to lift those restrictions.
The cruise lines have been working to develop safety protocols for onboard and onshore operations, Downs said.
“These protocols have been implemented industrywide with a multi-layered approach addressing prevention, detection and response,” she said. “As more is learned about COVID-19 with advancements in science and technology, these will be evaluated and adjusted. Currently, we are awaiting additional guidance which may impact those protocols before they are finalized.”
While visits to national parks in the Lower 48 surged in 2020, that trend did not translate to Alaska, largely because access to the state was restricted to air and there was a lack of consumer confidence in the safety of travel.
“Consumer confidence will only be bolstered by a concerted effort to get the disease under control,” Hickok said.
That caution extends to all modes of travel, Downs said. “From our surveys, we are finding that cruisers are eager to cruise again but the timing is largely dependent on how things progress with the vaccine rollout, slowing of community spread and the status of COVID-19 overall,” she said.
What will be important is for businesses and tour companies to show that they adhere to the best practices for keeping the virus under control: masks, frequent handwashing and social distancing. Hickok said Explore Fairbanks’ website has a section for businesses to show what steps they’re taking to ensure visitors and staff remain safe.
The news wasn’t all grim. Travelers still trickled to the state, with a bump around the holidays. Hickok said she expects another bump around Valentines Day and in March when schools let out for spring break. Leisure travelers are expected to fuel the recovery, rather than meetings and conventions, she said.
“The other piece is that higher-income earners spend more on travel and will have a disproportionate effect on the recovery,” she said. “That’s good for Alaska, because typically we see travelers with higher income.”
Airlines are bullish on Alaska for 2021, she said. Sun Country Air will start weekly service to Minneapolis and American Airlines will introduce daily flights to Dallas and Chicago, which the airline had planned to start in 2020. In addition to Alaska Airlines, United Airlines will be flying between Anchorage and Fairbanks daily and after going on hiatus in 2020, Condor Air will restart its weekly flights to Frankfurt, Germany.
The Midnight Sun Festival, which was canceled last year, will be held in 2021, according to the Downtown Association of Fairbanks. The format is still up in the air, but more information is expected in late February.
There’s still a lot of uncertainty, so flexibility will be necessary for travelers and tourism businesses, Hickok said.
“We’re all spending time communicating with guests about travel restrictions,” she said. “Right now, we don’t know what those steps will be, they seem to change weekly, so we’ll just have to morph depending on what travel restrictions are.”
As far as the future, Downs said cruise lines are working hard to resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We cannot predict when or what ‘normal’ operations will look like, but based on substantial consumer demand to return to cruising, we are confident 2022 will be an exceptional year, and will be ready to welcome visitors back,” Downs said.
