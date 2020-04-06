Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow showers. High 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.