A Fairbanks student has been named one of the U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2020.
Grace Park, who attends a Fairbanks home-school, is one of two Alaska students to become a scholar this year. The second student selected from Alaska is Gavin Lee Block, of Palmer, who attends Mat-Su Middle College School.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday.
“These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps,” DeVos said in a Thursday news release.
Scholars are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars each year, with students being chosen based on test scores, essays, school reports and transcripts and community service activities. There are also scholars selected for an arts component and career and technical component based on artistic excellence and accomplishments in career and technical fields.
This year 161 high school seniors were recognized as scholars.
