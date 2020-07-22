A 31-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Monday for allegedly making threatening comments about shooting his coworkers and others.
Matthew Donald Misewicz told a coworker at the Fairbanks Sobering Center he had a bullet with his supervisor’s name on it, showed her a stash of guns in the trunk of his car, and said he had “enough ammo to take out Fred Meyer and Walmart,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Tuesday.
Misewicz’s comments caused the sobering center to initiate an emergency protocol and close the facility.
Misewicz is charged with two counts of felony second-degree terroristic threatening, each of which is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. He is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $5,000 bail.
Fairbanks police interviewed Misewicz’s coworker after Tanana Chiefs Conference, the agency that operates the sobering center, reported the threats Monday afternoon.
According to the complaint, Misewicz told the woman on July 8 that he needed to go shoot his AR-15 at the shooting range because he had a lot of pent-up anger. On July 9 and 10, Misewicz made comments about being heavily medicated and said he must go shooting. On July 13, Misewicz disabled cameras at the sobering center and made comments about taking out Fred Meyer and Walmart.
On July 14, Misewicz asked the woman to come to his car so he could show her something. Misewicz had an AR-15, a vest with ammunition and magazines, two other firearms and additional ammunition in his trunk, according to the complaint.
The woman reported Misewicz’s behavior to TCC’s human resources department and told them she was afraid to come to work and would quit if she had to work with him anymore.
The head of the human resources department told police Misewicz was supposed to work at 2 a.m. Monday but had been placed on administrative leave and informed a complaint had been filed against him.
TCC told police Monday that the sobering center was closed until further notice because of safety and security concerns as well as staffing issues caused by Misewicz’s absence.
TCC officials did not respond to the News-Miner’s request for comment about the situation.
