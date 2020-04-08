After what seems like the longest, coldest winter in decades, followed by the upheaval of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's a relief to see one of Fairbanks' annual signs of spring: the plowing of Creamer's Field and Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.
Fairbanks International Airport crews plow the fields in early April every year and tons of barley is spread on the fields to attract migrating Canada geese in an attempt to keep them out of the airport flight paths and grassy areas. Geese typically arrive in mid-April, although they have shown up as early as March 30. They are usually followed by trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes, making Creamer's a favorite destination for winter-weary Fairbanksans.
Some geese have already been spotted at Clearwater Lake, near Delta Junction.
All photos by Mark Ross.