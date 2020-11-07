Even before Interior Alaskans have had a chance to dig out from this week's record snowfall, another storm is on the way.
A total of 14.7 inches of snow fell between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, barely eclipsing the previous 24-hour record of 14.6 inches, set in 1970, according to the National Weather Service.
And more heavy snow is on the way.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the central Interior, including Fairbanks and North Pole, as well as the Brooks Range region to the north. This warning is in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Sunday and continuing through Monday morning. It is expected to drop 5 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches.
Winds of up to 35 mph are expected in exposed areas.
The storm also will affect the Susitna Valley, with up to 20 inches of snow along the Alaska Range, beginning this afternoon.
Travel will continue to be difficult and more power outages are expected, according to the National Weather Service.