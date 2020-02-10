The first action of Fairbanks’ recently formed Senior Needs Committee is a simple one: Give the Fairbanks Senior Center’s volunteers some office space. As Interior Alaska’s elderly population is projected to double in the next 15 years, the committee has begun the work of coordinating with the organizations that can provide the services they will need.
While Fairbanks Senior Center does not have enough space for the volunteers needed to coordinate the senior companion program and Meals on Wheels, City Hall does. So, the space was given to the volunteers.
The office space was “low-hanging fruit,” according to Fairbanks Chief of Staff Mike Meeks, who pointed out that other needs were much more difficult for the city to fulfill. In the two formal meetings the Senior Needs Committee has held so far, the group has worked to strategize about how best to address the needs in and out of their reach.
For example, the Senior Center’s kitchen, which provided more than 62,000 meals to local seniors in 2018, will need to be expanded. Unfortunately, the space is not adequate for that volume of cooking and the work needed would be expensive. The committee is looking into ways to procure additional funding for this and other infrastructure upgrades.
In addition to looking into funding sources, the group is on something of an education campaign. Executive Director of Fairbanks Senior Center Darlene Supplee gave a presentation to the Borough Assembly on Jan. 23 along with Housing and Homeless Coordinator Mike Sanders. The two both sit on the Senior Needs Committee. They presented the Senior Needs Assessment, which was completed last September and details the current and future needs of seniors in the Interior.
The assessment outlines the number of seniors in the borough and how that population is expected to grow in the next 15 years.
As reported in a September story, there were 16,793 seniors over the age of 60 in the borough at the time of the assessment, accounting for 17% of the local population. Of these, 1,333 seniors were over the age of 80. A large portion of these live in Fairbanks: about 30% of seniors over 60, and 57% of seniors over 80 live in the city. The assessment also determined that the over-60 senior population would grow to 21% by 2030 and the over-80 population would grow to 3%.
This group will need additional medical providers, housing and transportation assistance.
“Every strategic plan you make, seniors need to be a part of that plan,” Supplee said.
The two emphasized the lack of senior housing in the Interior. In the next five years, according to Sanders, the area will need an additional 148 beds for seniors, either in assisted living or subsidized housing.
Sanders said the lack of senior housing is more pressing than the issue of homelessness in Fairbanks, which has been trending downward.
He called the lack of senior housing, “the housing crisis in Fairbanks.”
It’s a tricky problem, according to Sanders. The area has a high vacancy rate, so developers are hesitant to invest here. But empty rooms do not necessarily translate to housing ready to accommodate seniors. Much of the available housing is being used for Airbnb and similar businesses, creating the illusion that creating new housing would not be profitable.
Further complicating the issue of housing is the need for additional medical providers for those who don’t just need affordable housing, but round-the-clock care. The committee is working with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to attract additional providers.
According to Sanders, the Salvation Army has applied for grant funding to provide subsidized housing that could open up another 36 units with a live-in attendant. Notification about the grant funding is expected at the end of the month.
One way to ease the issue of assisted living shortages is by providing more options for independent living. Supplee is working with the committee to increase volunteers in the companion and Meals of Wheels programs, both of which can boost independence for the elderly and provide a built-in wellness check, especially for those outside the city.
Additional volunteers also require additional resources. All the volunteers are required to go through a background check and an interview. Additionally, the companion program is limited to those within a certain age limit and income bracket. Supplee hopes to expand the program to others outside those limitations.
Supplee said she sometimes feels, “all these pieces need to be simultaneously moving” to make progress.
For her, the most important work for the committee to do right now is to communicate senior needs as often as possible, as most people are unaware of the challenges facing the aging population.
She felt that the office space was a good start, as was the formation of the Senior Needs Committee. “It was a wise and courageous step for the city to acknowledge that we have an aging population,” Supplee said.
The group will continue coordinating with various organizations and charities. Though the need is pressing and will only grow, for his part, Sanders remains positive.
“It’s one of those things. Everything comes together in Fairbanks at the last minute,” he said.
