With coronavirus cases growing and disproportionately affecting the older population, seniors in the Fairbanks area can get free meals delivered to their doors, receive help with picking up medicine or groceries as well as have a call from volunteers to find out how they are doing.
The Fairbanks Senior Center added services such as wellness checks and errand runners and made the Meals on Wheels Program available for everyone older than 60 to support the rapidly growing older population of the Fairbanks area vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, said Gwen Jackson, acting executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center.
Nick Farris is one of those who benefits from the program.
“Oh my god, it’s not only helpful — the food is delicious and healthy!” said Farris, who receives food from the Meals on Wheels program around five times a week. “It was a lifesaver for me because I’m on a fixed income.”
The food program also provides some socializing.
“The volunteers — they are wonderful,” Farris said. “They are my only contact with the world. They knock on the door to make sure I’m OK. Just yesterday, the lady stopped to chat briefly and ask, ‘How are you doing? Is there anything you need?’”
The state-funded program allows seniors to receive meals up to seven days a week, for donation or for free. The menu includes various meals such as chicken Alfredo, meatloaf and enchiladas, all cooked without sugar or salt, said Laura Saunders, social coordinator for the center.
“It’s not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Saunders said. “Many people wouldn’t be able to stay home if this program didn’t exist.”
Since the pandemic started, the Senior Center has been delivering food to 55 additional seniors, a 38% increase from 145 people they served before, Jackson said.
“This number is rapidly increasing,” she said.”We get 4 to 5 new seniors a week.”
To adjust the Meals on Wheels program to the pandemic, the center waived the requirements for seniors to have financial or physical need to be enrolled.
For seniors who can drive to pick up food, the center set up a drive-thru location in front of the entrance.
Janice Whitton, who came to pick up her food on Oct. 9, said coming to the Senior Center helps her get out of her house, get the food she really likes and be closer to her community.
“I’ve been coming here for a long time; probably four years,” she said, adding that she knows staff and volunteers well. “I know all their names.”
Some staff members share a similar feeling.
Saunders said her favorite part of her job is the people she works for.
“It feels like a family. I enjoy their company and enjoy putting a smile on their face,” she said. “There are some real keepers here.”
Currently, around five seniors come to pick up their food at the center, but that might change soon, said Jackson, the acting executive director.
“People are less able to get around during winter time,” she said. “They are hunkering down a little more.”
Linda Denton, who has volunteered for the Senior Center for 11 years, said whoever can’t drive to the center should be able to get the meal delivered.
“We don’t want our seniors taking any chances,” she said. “If they can’t get out, we’ll take the food to them.”
Denton said delivering meals is especially useful during the pandemic because volunteers can check up on seniors and see if they need any medical attention.
“That’s a very real part of the program,” she said. “The delivery person is not someone who just gets their food to them; it’s someone who goes and makes sure they are OK.”
Besides checking up on Meals on Wheels recipients, Senior Center volunteers call 180 people enrolled in a new telephone wellness check program to ask them about their health, Jackson said.
“Because we are unable to see people with our own eyes as much as before, we have a wellness check to ask seniors how they are doing, to brighten their day, and to allow them to socialize,” she said. “Also, our wellness check volunteers act as a middle person to find out if something isn’t working in their lives right now.”
Saunders said volunteers call seniors around three times a week and have no time limit for those conversations.
“We are social creatures,” she said. “We need these interactions to keep our mental health well.”
Other services that the Senior Center added are delivery of fresh groceries and supplies to seniors and running errands such as picking up a prescription.
The center adjusted its programs and added new services to make it easier for seniors to stay home during the pandemic.
In Alaska, even though only 14% of the confirmed coronavirus cases are people above 60 years old, that age group constitutes 52% of all hospitalization and 79% of all deaths, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Besides the growing number of seniors who choose to stay home to be safe from the virus, the overall senior population in Fairbanks is growing. The portion of the Fairbanks population older than 60 will increase from 17% in 2018 to 21% by 2030, and the population older than 80 requiring the most intensive services will almost triple from around 1,500 to more than 3,800 by that time, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Senior Needs Assessment.
These two factors — the growing senior population and the rising need for assistance the home-bound seniors have — enhance the gap between the resources the Senior Center has and needs, Jackson said.
She explained that the center needs around 40 more volunteers, mostly for the Meals on Wheels program, and requires a bigger space for the kitchen and public services area, as well as renovations to make the building accessible to people with disabilities.
To expand and improve its building, the center last month applied for the Alaska Community Development Block Grant, a program providing up to $850,000 for projects supporting residents’ health and safety.
The center would need around $2 million for the whole renovation project but could also use partial funding to start on the improvements, Jackson said.
The decisions on what projects will be funded by the grant will be made in December.
