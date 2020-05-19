If you were sneezing, coughing, or scratching your eyes last week, it’s likely you’re allergic to birch pollen. And that’s true even if you had never experienced symptoms like that due to pollen in the past.
On May 11, the birch pollen count in Fairbanks was a sky-high 7,045 parts per cubic meter of air, according to Foundation Health Partners.
The count smashes Fairbanks’ previous record of 4,290, set in 2016.
When Tanana Valley Clinic Allergist Dr. Tim Foote saw last week’s count, he knew it had broken the record for Fairbanks. So he got in touch with some colleagues in Anchorage to see if they could find a world record figure. The next highest they found was a pollen count from Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014, in which a birch count of 4,696 per cubic square meter of air was recorded.
Foundation Health Partners has been counting pollen in Fairbanks on a consistent basis for 20 years, using a piece of apparatus called a rotorod.
According to Foote, a very high tree pollen count in Lower 48 is usually around 150 to 200 parts per cubic meter of air. In comparison, Fairbanks’ average tree pollen count will typically peak between 1,000 and 1,500.
Foote said that levels were high enough during parts of last week that even people who have never experienced a pollen-caused allergic reaction may have experienced symptoms.
“The portion of the pollen count that affects people most dramatically is the birch tree pollen,” he said. “Half this town is allergic to birch trees.”
Typically symptoms of a birch pollen allergy are itchy eyes, runny nose, coughing, itchy throat and itchy ears. Some people may even get a rash in areas that are exposed to birch pollen and sunlight, a condition called phytophotodermatitis.
“I’ve always wanted to play that word in scrabble,” Foote said.
As a result, Foote says he and his colleagues at Tanana Valley Clinic have had an above average number of calls from residents, many of whom are only mildly allergic. Foote said that during periods where the pollen count is lower, these callers may have experienced no symptoms at all.
“It seems like it’s the eyes that prompt people to call the most urgently,” he said. “You want to scratch and if you scratch just a little bit, you’re releasing more of the histamine.”
As for why there was such a surge in pollen last week, Foote is unsure, but he believes it has something to do with the abrupt and severe change in temperature.
According to the National Weather service, temperatures went from very cool in late April to hot in early May. Temperatures didn’t go above 50 until May 1 and then hit 80 on May 10. It’s also been relatively dry, with just one one-hundredth of an inch of rainfall measured this month, and windy.
Fortunately for those with allergies, the worst is over.
“Once the pollen peaks and starts to decline, it tends to remain at decreased levels,” Foote said. “I expect the trees have expended most of their pollen and can resume life as usual.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.