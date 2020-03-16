For most of the country, 33 degrees isn't considered T-shirt weather, but when that temperature is a 60+ degree improvement over last week's lows in the minus 30s, Fairbanksans might be tempted to ditch the jackets.
Sunday, the high temperature at Fairbanks International Airport reached 33 degrees. It's the first time since Nov. 28, 2019, above-freezing temperatures were recorded at that site, a streak of 107 days, according to the National Weather Service.
The longest below-freezing streak was 158 days, the winter of 1971-72. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s for the rest of the week, with lows in the teens and 20s. Snow is also in the forecast, so it may be wise to put off going out in flip-flops for a bit yet.