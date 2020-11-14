Fairbanks North Star Borough public schools Superintendent Karen Gaborik said Friday she has no regrets about directing teachers to work from home after Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an emergency message asking all Alaskans to step up COVID-19 mitigation.
The governor asked that employers send staff to work from home where possible and businesses to encourage curbside service. He said the strain on the health care system is an imminent threat to the safety of Alaskans.
He later clarified that he did not mean for public schools to close, according to a story published in the Anchorage Daily News.
The Fairbanks area school district is presently offering remote learning to most students, but teachers have been working from their classrooms at the 35 or so area schools. They will now work from home, and high-needs students who were receiving limited services at neighborhood schools move to remote learning starting Monday.
The school district also canceled or postponed extracurricular activities, including sports.
An upcoming swim meet and volleyball tournament were canceled and cross-country skiing was pushed back to begin on Dec. 1, according to Gaborik.
She said in an interview that she listened to a taped message from the governor twice, and she agrees with his assessment that all Alaskans need to play a part in reducing the spread of the virus in the coming weeks.
“He asked for Alaskans’ help. He said the next three weeks are critical. This might be our last chance to turn it around,” she said. “We’re going to participate and do what we can to help with that effort.”
As head of one of the largest employers in Fairbanks, the superintendent said she feels a responsibility to her workforce and to the community.
“We have the same obligation to protect our workforce as any organization,” she said.
Dr. Mishelle Nace, who is advising public education leaders about pandemic response, said hospital capacity filling up in Anchorage will affect Fairbanks because patients will be diverted here.
The coronavirus online data hub on Friday showed five people, suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, are hospitalized in Interior Alaska.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.