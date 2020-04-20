An update on the school closure and curriculum revision adoption are on the list for discussion at the Tuesday’s meeting of the Fairbanks school board.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education is scheduled to convene at 6 p.m. via video conference for its regular meeting. The agenda includes a school closure update from Superintendent Karen Gaborik.
Also on the agenda for the board’s consideration and adoption are the K-12 social studies curriculum revision and grades seven through 10 English language arts curriculum revision.
The full draft of the K-12 social studies curriculum can be found online at bit.ly/3crjhnF. The English language arts curriculum revision is available in two drafts, one for grades seven and eight available at bit.ly/3cnN80a, and one for grades nine and 10 available at bit.ly/3ajH07R.
There are also three policy revisions up for their second readings among the unfinished business for Tuesday.
The full agenda is available online at bit.ly/2KiZlat. The public can watch the meeting on livestream, listen in at KUAC FM 89.9 or check the district’s website for the audio recording the next day.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.