With more than 1,800 absentee ballots yet to be counted, the races for three school board seats are among many in the Fairbanks North Star Borough election that remain too close to call.
According to the borough clerk’s office, the borough sent out 1,896 requested absentee ballots and has received most of those back. However, in an effort to avoid double counts and other mistakes, all absentee and questioned ballots will not be counted until next Tuesday.
Currently, two of the three races are saw an election-night surge ahead by conservative candidates. Historically, absentee voting tends to lead more liberal, though, meaning the 1,800-plus ballots left to be counted could affect the outcome of the school board and other races.
Here are the results are as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, with 82.5% of precincts reporting and not including absentee ballots or questioned ballots:
School board Seat E
Incumbent and retired public school principal Tim Doran led his opponent, Jeffrey Rentzel, by 831 votes.
Doran, currently acting as vice president of the board, has served on the board since October 2017.
If he holds his lead, this will be his second term on the board.
Doran had 6,198 votes as of Tuesday night to Rentzel’s 5,367.
School board Seat F
April Smith, a North Pole resident and mother of 10, led the four-way race for Seat F.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Smith had pulled ahead of second-place candidate Brianna Gray by 720 votes.
If she holds her lead, this would be Smith’s first time serving in public office.
Smith pulled in 4,541 votes as of Tuesday night while Gray had received 3,821. The other two candidates for the race, incumbent Sean Rice and former high school teacher Greg Kahoe, each received 1,980 and 1,291 votes, respectively.
School board Seat G
This seat was left open when Wendy Dominique, who serves as president of the board, did not seek reelection.
As of Tuesday night, Air Force veteran and mother of four Maggie Matheson led opponent Brandon Boylan, a political science professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and father of one, by 1,227.
While it remains possible this race could change with the counting of absentee and questioned ballots, a lead of this magnitude is unlikely to shift.
At the end of the night, Matheson had 6,306 votes and Boylan had 5,079.
Some interesting issues lay ahead of the school board this upcoming year.
The seven-member board will be tasked with selecting a new superintendent for the school district to replace Karen Gaborik, who recently announced her plan to retire.
Additionally, the school board will consider how the district should continue to approach topics like diversity and racial bias training and proposed curriculum changes that would add more inclusive elective courses for high schoolers, including Black history and literature, women’s history and literature and LGBTQ history and literature courses.
