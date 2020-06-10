The Fairbanks school board voted to pass the district’s budget for the coming year after electing to cut $155,000 at a Monday night special meeting.
The budget previously failed to pass by a 4-3 vote at the school board meeting last week, after board members expressed concerns about the state of the economy, the general fund balance and the process of passing the budget in general. This week, multiple amendments went before the board, with the only deduction being $155,000 from the Special Reserve Fund, an amount specifically intended for travel.
The special reserve fund is available at the board’s discretion to use on things that arise, whether it be tangible items or programs, according to Chief Operations Officer Andreau Degraw, who broke from the board meeting to discuss the topic with Superintendent Karen Gaborik before addressing the board.
“The board is required to move and vote on any use of those dollars and in reference to the last three years, in our investigation, we have not seen any utilization of those funds,” Degraw explained. “Dr. Gaborik recalls that the last time those funds were utilized was for the K-8 initiative that the district undertook.”
Board member Jennifer Luke moved to reduce the special reserve fund travel, which board member Sean Rice seconded.
Board Vice President Tim Doran spoke against eliminating the entire budget line.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to reducing this line item. I am quite concerned about removing it in its entirety,” he said, noting the board needed some funds in the account for unexpected expenses.
Board Member Matthew Sampson acknowledged Doran’s concern about needing money and not having it but said if the board wants to allocate money toward whatever it is that they deem fit, then it can do that at any point without needing this fund.
“We don’t need a slush fund that has no expense associated with it, per se. It hasn’t been used in three years,” Sampson said. “We put it back in the general fund, then I guess we’re out of money, but otherwise, we’ll allocate money from the general fund on whatever comes up, on as-needed basis.”
Doran moved to amend the possible deduction to be $100,000 rather than the full $155,000, but the motion failed to pass.
Degraw noted that the net effect of deleting this line item from the budget would be that it is added back to the fund balance. This would not put more money into the fund but would rather decrease the district’s draw on its own fund.
After a vote, the amendment to include the $155,000 deduction passed 4-3.
Four other possible deductions went before the board on Monday evening, including a $140,000 cut to legal services, a $115,000 cut to professional services, a $172,000 cut to the equipment fund and a $517,232 cut to the transportation subsidy. The first of these amendments failed to pass due to lack of a second, while the latter three failed for lack of a motion.
The board ultimately voted to approve the fiscal 2021 budget as amended and adjourned.
