After going through hours of testimony largely focused on the inclusion of a course that allows high school students to study LGBTQ people in U.S. history, the Fairbanks school board approved a revised K-12 social studies curriculum Tuesday night.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved the curriculum on a 5-1 vote, with Board Member Matthew Sampson as the dissenting vote.
Testimony on social studies curriculum poured out during the meeting, most encouraging the board’s adoption.
The inclusion of an elective history course, the U.S. Civil Rights Experience, for grades 11 and 12 has drawn both positive and negative attention, as it includes LGBTQ history as one of the topics of study that students can choose to pursue.
Melanie Hadaway, executive director of the district’s Department of Teaching and Learning, said before the vote that there has been considerable public comment and she knew the board would be receiving more Tuesday evening.
“I feel like it’s really important to be clear on what is actually contained in the curriculum and is being acted upon this evening. I find it unfortunate that what I feel is a misrepresentation of what is actually in the curriculum has gotten more focus than the curriculum itself,” she said. “The K-12 social studies curriculum document is a strong, flexible and quality piece of work.”
The philosophy and mission statement on page six of the document emphasizes the goal of providing active exploration and critical evaluation of complex and diverse social issues, Hadaway said. The curriculum, which begins in kindergarten, builds each year on key ideas such as citizenship, community and critical thinking, she added.
“There’s been discussion of the inclusion of LGBTQ issues, which are actually included in one course, an elective option for 11th and 12th grade students,” Hadaway said. “Even within that class its inclusion is one of several possible strands that students may look at, when looking at the effect of legislative and judicial action and the expansion and contraction of civil rights for various groups over time.”
It’s the administration’s recommendation that the board adopt the curriculum, Hadaway said.
Members of the public wrote their testimony and sent it to the school board to be read into the record while the board met via videoconference. There were 35 letters sent, with 33 of them voicing support of including the course. At the previous school board meeting, five letters were read opposing the curriculum. The inclusion of LGBTQ materials in an English Language Arts course for grades 11 and 12 also drew much controversy at meetings earlier this year.
Angela Schmidt, of Fairbanks, noted she was writing in support of inclusion of LGBTQ history in the high school curriculum.
“I understand that current elective courses include the history of LGBTQ rights and I fully support the teaching of this history,” Schmidt wrote. “As a property and business owner in the Fairbanks community, I feel it is very important that education cover a diversity of experiences, so that our future leaders and community builders can become well rounded and well informed citizens.”
LGBTQ people are part of our history and their contributions should be discussed, she added.
Thomas Kennedy, a West Valley High School history teacher, wrote that he strongly supports inclusion of the U.S. history elective in the curriculum.
Kennedy noted he is the sponsor of the West Valley High School Pokemon club, not because he likes Pokemon, but because the students do.
“We as teachers, parents and community members need to think of our students’ interests and craft our teaching to them,” Kennedy wrote.
Kennedy noted that education cannot just teach the basics, and they have to adapt and apply a growth mindset to the structure of their system or fail.
“It is adapt or wither,” he wrote.
Lance Roberts voiced opposition to the revised curriculum.
“I hear that you are set to approve the controversial civil rights curriculum that elevates choices like LGBTQ to the same level as race and sex, attributes which one is born with,” he wrote. “This class also marginalizes those with conservative family values as bigoted, a viewpoint that doesn’t align with reality.”
Roberts noted parents concerned about social indoctrination and embracing these choices will remove children from the school system, costing the district some state funding.
“The worst of it is that you are also choosing to abandon even the appearance of education,” Roberts wrote. “You are specifically endorsing to no longer teach children to be competent at anything. Your new paradigm will be all classes subjective and not based on quality or the skills that might be imparted.”
Holli Burrell wrote to the board, noting her concerns over “rushing” decisions for curriculum change and comments Hadaway made at a previous school board meeting, “telling adults on her committee to be watchful of their words and relaying comments that traditionally we have had a very white male European approach to history.”
“I hope that young people will understand the freedoms we have here in America and how it all came about. When we forget our heritage of America, then we will allow division and confusion to come in,” she wrote.
Burrell wrote they should not rush any decisions while a virus is going on and people could not have a face-to-face discussion of such importance.
Wendy Demers, a teacher in the district, wrote that she hoped the board would approve the social studies revision to include the history of the LGBTQ rights movement.
“There are many reasons that I believe this is important.” Demers wrote.
One reason, she noted, is that it’s an elective, an alternative to the second semester of U.S. History and that parents don’t have to let their children take the course. She also said it provides choice for students and supports the district’s goal of being equitable and inclusive.
“By learning about these marginalized groups, we take away the unknown and build a deeper understanding,” Demers wrote. “I for one would encourage my daughters to take these types of classes when they reach high school.”
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal