Susan Henrichs spent the weekend filling four trash bags with litter from along Chena Pump Road, helping kick off Clean-Up Day, which has been extended to a week.
She joined dozens of volunteers in the annual effort to spruce up roadsides after the snow melts, revealing a winter’s accumulation of debris such as plastic grocery bags, fast food packaging and cigarette butts. The initiative runs through Saturday.
Free bags are available at area fire departments, the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America and Green Star of Interior Alaska. Sign-up is through the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Henrichs has been participating in Clean-Up Day so long that she doesn’t bother to get the free trash bags. She uses her own.
She keeps it easy, focusing on the main road closest to her home.
“The snow melts and the trash appears. It just looks awful,” Henrichs said. “I want it to look better.”
She started volunteering with Clean-Up Day about 20 years ago once her children were old enough to help, she said.
College Road, North Cushman Street and the Parks Highway also received some TLC over the weekend.
Marisa Sharrah, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, noticed the improvement.
“So nice to see this progress and effort each year from the community,” Sharrah said in a text message.
Sections of Airport Way and the Steese Expressway were still badly in need of attention as of Sunday afternoon.
Josh Dryer oversaw dozens of volunteers who worked along College Road. He and another pastor at True North Church handed out gloves, water and yellow Clean-Up Day trash bags.
Community service is part of the church ministry, he said. Another weekend, congregants met for “parking lot prayer.” They prayed for education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, for health at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and for local government near Fairbanks City Hall.
“We want to help Fairbanks be beautiful,” Dryer said.
The church parishioners worked in small groups. One volunteer said the most prevalent trash she encountered was cigarette butts.
Planners, including the chamber of commerce, went ahead with Clean-Up Day despite the COVID-19 pandemic after consulting with Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Volunteers were asked to maintain social distancing with people outside of their household.
The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities announced Friday that it was suspending its volunteer-driven roadside cleanup program, Adopt-A-Highway, in most locations.
Each spring, DOT distributes bags, safety vests and traffic control devices to groups signed up with the Adopt-A-Highway program. That won’t be happening this year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said.
“If Adopt-A-Highway volunteers have access to their own reflective vests and trash bags, and they can safely practice social distancing while cleaning their section of highway, they are encouraged to proceed,” the announcement said. “When Adopt-A-Highway activities resume we will distribute notices and reach out to our volunteers.”
In 2016, about 14 tons of trash was reportedly collected by Clean-Up Day volunteers.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.