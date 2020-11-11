A 32-year-old Fairbanks man has been charged with buying illegal and potentially deadly shellfish last winter for AK Buffet restaurant on Third Street.
Xiaoshan Shi allegedly purchased clams and cockles from a Juneau fisherman and planned to serve them as a Valentine’s Day special at the popular all-you-can eat buffet.
Shi is listed as a secretary, shareholder and treasurer on AK Buffet’s business license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court. Shi is charged with unlawful possession of fish, buying or selling fish for personal use, and reckless endangerment.
Clams and cockles caught in southeast Alaska waters can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning and are highly dangerous, according to the complaint.
Troopers reviewed three airway bills for shipments of clams and cockles to AK Buffet on Nov. 27, 2019, Feb. 10, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019, and found that the shellfish were shipped to Shi Juneau by Michael Duby, 46, of Juneau. A search of commercial fishing records showed that Duby did not have a permit to fish for them.
Troopers also discovered an advertisement on the restaurant’s website for a Happy Valentine’s Day special with a photo of clams and cockles displayed for consumption, according to the complaint.
Court records show that Duby has a pending case in Juneau court in which he is charged with the same charges as Shi, as well as two counts of falsifying business records, two counts of third-degree weapons misconduct and several commercial fishing violations.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.