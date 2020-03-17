Two statements were released Monday concerning Alaska restaurants in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz closed all dine-in services for bars and restaurants in the southcentral city. Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly announced he won’t be doing the same.
Berkowitz’ announcement prohibits dining-in at restaurants, bars and breweries in Anchorage, starting Monday at 5 p.m. Drive-through, take-out and delivery services are still allowed. However, theaters, gyms and bingo halls also were closed until March 31. Buffets and salad bars also were closed to self-service.
Contrasting the statement from Anchorage, Matherly’s statement said, “At this time, Mayor Matherly is not issuing any mandates regarding restaurants and bars in the city of Fairbanks. A mandate like that would disproportionately impact restaurants inside city limits.” It went on to say that the state would have the authority to close all restaurants in the borough.
Most City of Fairbanks public meetings and events are canceled until March 31. However, the Fairbanks City Council meeting on March 30 is still on the schedule.
The city has issued several restrictions regarding municipal employees. These include suspending ride-alongs and building tours for both Fairbanks Police and Fairbanks Fire departments. Residents are encouraged to file police reports online using Police2Citizen and to make garbage or citation payments over the phone or online.
Matherly encouraged local restaurants to stop providing self-serve salad bars and buffets, but did not impose any official restrictions on them.
Matherly’s statement echoed several of the statements made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past several days: Residents should practice social distancing and good hygiene. Those who may have been exposed to the virus should self-quarantine. The statement also encouraged residents to take advantage of telemedicine when possible.
All events with 50 or more people are banned in Anchorage from March 16 to March 31. Matherly did not issue a similar ban, but did discourage “meeting in large groups.”
Contact staff writer Cheryl Upshaw at 459-7572 or find her on Twitter @FDNMcity.