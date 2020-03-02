A steady stream of Fairbanks residents filed into the Carlson Center conference room Sunday afternoon for the second part of a statewide attempt to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office.
Lively conversation filled the room as a group of a dozen or so volunteers took signatures down in official booklets provided by the Alaska Division of Elections.
“It’s been nice and steady throughout the day,” said local Recall Dunleavy organizer Aaron Welterlen around noon Sunday. “The parking lot is mostly full and there’s people coming in by the twos and threes and fours and we’re very pleased.”
Welterlen said local organizers will hand count signatures at the end of the day to get a figure of how many signatures were gathered locally but will not be releasing a number until statewide numbers can be compounded.
One of the signers Sunday afternoon was Lisa Jodwalas who has lived in Fairbanks since 1973.
“I think he’s made a lot of really bad decisions as far as services to cut for Alaskans in his efforts to try and balance the budget,” she said. “I think it’s irresponsible to try to pay the full permanent fund dividend plus the previous years’ reductions in the dividend without having another source of income.”
Jodwalas proudly proclaimed she has voted in every statewide election since moving to Alaska as a young adult.
Jodwalas signed the first petition last fall as did another signer Thomas Klausen, a registered Democrat who was born in Alaska.
“Normally I wouldn’t want to do this. It sounds kind of like sour grapes but basically I was shocked at what the budget’s doing for the state,” Klausen said. “I was a university employee before I retired recently. The cut the university took was huge, the Marine Highway System is extremely important for the people in Southeast, nothing is being done to generate revenue such as taxes or anything like that. I just feel like we’re a train going over a cliff at the moment.”
Recall Dunleavy will also be accepting signatures at the Carlson Center from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday. Welterlen noted the petition will be at four stationary locations during business hours each day starting Monday. These are Independent Rental, the IBEW, Airport Equipment Rental and W.V Builders Inc.
Volunteers will also be accepting signatures downstairs in the Wood Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus Tuesday through Thursday this week.As the recall campaign prepared for its weekend launch, two Fairbanks conservatives launched two new anti-recall campaigns. Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member and former University of Alaska Regent Cynthia Henry of Fairbanks has launched the “Keep Dunleavy” campaign and Fairbanks businessman John Binkley is launching his “Elections Matter” campaign.
Cynthia Henry spoke to the Daily News-Miner on Sunday afternoon and explained some of her concerns about the push to recall.
“It’s our position as a group that there aren’t grounds for recall,” Henry said. “When we talk to folks who signed last summer and ask why they signed they say a lot of times it’s because of his budget cuts. The governor of Alaska has great latitude in submitting a budget and so it seems very wrong that they’re taking this recall forward and having people sign without legitimate reasons.”
Henry, who has lived in Fairbanks since 1974, said she likes Dunleavy as governor and thinks he’s a good fit.
“I think maybe he went a little too far too fast with the budget last year but his heart is in the right place and he’s a good person and he was duly elected and should not be recalled for budget decisions he made that are well within his purview as governor,” she said.
Henry, who served on Dunleavy’s local inauguration committee, said she is also concerned that this recall campaign may set a dangerous precedent in the future.
“It’s a dangerous road to go down,” she said, referring to what she called a “politically based recall.” “I feel we won’t get good people who won’t make bold decisions as governor for fear of being recalled for political reasons.”
Keep Dunleavy is a volunteer and donation based campaign, Henry noted, pointing to well known anti-recall campaign Stand Tall With Mike as the larger donor fundraising campaign.
Both Henry’s and Binkley’s groups are said to have been created without the guidance of the governor.
The recall campaign was launched last August and swiftly gained more than 10,000 signatures statewide on the first day.
The group turned in its 200-word legal brief outlining grounds for recall just over a month later along with 49,006 signatures — more than 20,000 more than the 28,501 signatures required for the initial application process.
In arguing for recall, the group outlines three central reasons it believes Dunleavy should no long be governor: neglect of duties, incompetence and lack of fitness.
Specifically, the group points to Dunleavy’s failure to appoint a judge within a statutory time frame, violation of state law in using state dollars to fund partisan political ads, and violation of the separation of powers clause by using his veto power to reduce funding for the courts after a ruling on abortion funding with which he disagreed.
Since then, the recall effort has been appealed to the Anchorage Superior Court where Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth certified the legal grounds. The state then appealed the certification to the Alaska Supreme Court where it currently sits. Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for March 25.
If case is approved by the Supreme Court and the recall group gathers at least the 71,252 signatures, and those signatures are verified, a special election will be called on whether to remove Dunleavy from office. If voters decide to remove him, Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will automatically take the office of governor until the end of what would have been Dunleavy’s term.
