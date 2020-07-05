All of the bus routes on the Metropolitan Area Commuter System will resume on Monday with a limit of eight passengers at one time due to COVID-19 physical distancing, the Fairbanks North Star Borough announced.
Passengers are required to wear face coverings. Drivers are required to wear a mask and gloves, the announcement said.
The inside of buses will be cleaned throughout the day along the eight designated bus routes, and access to buses is limited to the rear entrance.
“Resuming public transportation is a critical component of bringing our community back to a sense of normalcy,” Transportation Director Michelle Denton said in a prepared statement.
Expect delays, according to the announcement.
“Due to the various road construction projects taking place in the borough, the bus routes occasionally may be detoured or delayed arriving or departing,” the announcement said.
The Max C. Lyon Jr. Transit Center will continue to be closed to the public.
Van Tran will end its service to the general public and will return to serving only riders who meet the requirements of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the borough announcement.
In mid-March, the borough shut down public transportation to get personal protective gear and training for bus drivers. Limited bus service resumed in May with the two busiest routes restarting. Fares were waived.
The borough announcement did not mention whether bus fares would be charged now that all routes are operating.
The borough has slowly been resuming services after closing facilities to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 120 of 450 or so borough employees went on leave. Most of the public employees returned to work in mid-May, according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
Borough facilities, such as the animal shelter, libraries and pools, are open only by appointment.
The borough administration is working under a COVID-19 mitigation plan that puts an emphasis on physical distancing.
The plan says borough employees should interact with members of the public “only if there is no other way to reasonably conduct essential business.”
It requires face coverings of borough employees and visitors, who should stand 6 feet apart. Borough employees are also discouraged from meeting together or riding together in vehicles.
In June, the Borough Assembly resumed holding meetings in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers but with physical distancing.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.