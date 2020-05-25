Under Saturday’s bright sun, hundreds of people were scattered in groups around the beach, the picnic area, the boat launches and other nooks and crannies of the 750-acre Tanana Lakes Recreation Area. Personal watercraft raced across the motorboat lake. A sailboat glided across the paddle boat lake, also occupied by a dozen or so kayakers.
It was busy, but not crowded, in the Fairbanks’ city center also. Face masks were the exception, not the norm, but social distancing was common.
At the Boatel Sleazy Waterfront Bar, about 10 to 15 people sat inside, where there were fewer seats than normal and tables were spaced out. The same number of people sat outside in groups on chairs placed around the lawn.
At Pioneer Park, about 20 children played on the playgrounds, and 30 or so people watched or participated in a kickball game on the lawn. Salty’s on 2nd served a steady flow of patrons on its rooftop deck, according to Monica Kissinger, one of the owners.
“This is a nice start,” she said, referring to Alaska’s reopening this Memorial Day weekend with health mandates lifted, allowing businesses, churches, libraries, museums, sports and recreational activities to operate at normal capacity.
Business owners interviewed over the weekend steady business on Saturday gave them hope of getting back to normal with the coronavirus outbreak waning here and people coming out.
“People are out. They want to be outside now that the weather is good,” said Robert Magrath, kiosk attendant at Alaska Dream Adventures, which rents bicycle boats and paddle boats at Tanana Lakes.
Magrath pulled out a stack of 50 to 100 papers representing the weekend’s boat rentals.
“It looks pretty good,” he said.
The high temperature on Saturday was 73 degrees.
Brian Gnoffo, an owner of Holm Town Nursery, said sunny warm weather helps draw people to the nursery. He felt Saturday was almost like a normal Saturday before Memorial Day.
“Hopefully, people continue to support us,” he said.
Greg Whisenhant said his family’s store, Beaver Sports, was slow on Sunday but a big improvement over early April when people were advised to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The temperature all of a sudden popped up, and it’s like the locks came off the doors and people came out,” Whisenhant said.
Boat sales are booming, he said, possibly because it’s a good activity for maintaining social distancing, which continues to be recommended by public health officials.
“What I sense is that people feel they need to get out for their mental well-being,” Whisenhant said.
