Fairbanks police responding to a single-vehicle collision on the Steese Highway near Trainor Gate Road early this morning discovered the vehicle's occupants had been shot.
According to a City of Fairbanks news release, the two adult victims were treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover.
A suspect has been identified but is not named in the news release. Police do not need the public's help in locating the suspect.
Police responded to the scene at 5:45 a.m. and shut down the section of the Steese Highway between the Johansen Expressway and Trainor Gate Road for several hours. Drones were used to aid in the investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available, according to the release.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.