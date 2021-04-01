The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for artists who would like to see their personal design on new police vehicles.
"While we love the look of our current vehicles, we are looking for a new look that reflects the beauty of Alaska," city of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden wrote in a release announcing the venture. "Since we have so many talented artists in Fairbanks, we thought this was a great opportunity to ask for their help."
From now until April 16, FPD will accept designs from any interested resident who would like to have their art displayed on new patrol cars. There is no age requirement to enter the contest, but you must be a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. More general rules, as well as the vehicle templates for design, can be found at www.fairbanksalaska.us by clicking the banner at the top of the page. As this is a public contest, the city will be announcing the winner’s name on its website and social media pages after the vehicle has been outfitted with the design in the coming months. The winner will be contacted prior to the announcement.
"One of the best things about Fairbanks is that we have so many talented artists, and we really look forward to seeing what your creative minds come up with," Soden said.
Questions from artists can be sent to officer Andrew Wixon at awixon@fairbanks.us.