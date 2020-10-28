The Fairbanks Police Department is continuing to develop a budget and schedule for its 18-month training session that started in September. Officers will go through online courses focusing on effective communication and cultural awareness, said city communication director Teal Soden.
Acting police chief Richard Sweet said that every month, the department of 33 people will undergo some training, and the coming months will teach conflict deescalation techniques, reduction of the need to use force, and methods to recognize the need to intervene.
“We are at the stage of modernization of equipment and development of the instructor level of expertise,” Sweet said. “Once we get this done, it will be time to train the officers.”
Sweet added that some of the training already happened, including a course the officers took during summer on verbal judo — a communication approach to prevent, manage and end conflicts.
“It’s a course about a better way to communicate,” Sweet said. “It teaches that people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, they like to be explained why they are treated the way they are and like to be given options.”
While verbal judo training addresses the external interaction between a police officer and a community member, the Implicit Bias course officers just completed helps them address those situations internally. The course, first from a four-part series, teaches officers to recognize their unconscious prejudices, Sweet said.
“We need to recognize everybody has biases, and it’s OK,” he said. “What we need is identifying what it is inside of us that we stereotype. Once we know that, we can make sure we don’t act on those biases.”
Fairbanks law enforcement officers undergo many hours of training every year throughout their career. In the last month alone, besides implicit bias and verbal judo courses, officers have completed training in defensive tactics for one-on-one interactions, firearms qualifications and the usage of new tasers the department purchased last month.
To further the tasers training, the officers will take an interactive course in December where, with the help of virtual reality goggles, they would be placed in situations involving responses to a person experiencing a mental health crisis associated with schizophrenia and autism.
Responding to mental health crises is the focus of several training sessions FPD is issuing, including the interactive tasers training, verbal judo and a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training. Sweet said that focusing on mental health crisis response will allow police officers to approach crisis situations more empathetically, understanding first why the person might be not following the order instead of jumping to using force.
“We in Fairbanks are such a diverse community; each of us comes with a different perspective. If we can recognize that they are in crisis, we can understand where they are coming from,” he said. “We want all contacts to be positive, even though unfortunately that won’t always be the case.”
