The city of Fairbanks announced this morning that Fairbanks Police Chief Nancy Reeder has resigned effective immediately.
Reeder, who served as chief of the Fairbanks Police Department for just more than one year, made the announcement to the department earlier today, citing "personal reasons" for the resignation.
City of Fairbanks spokeswoman Teal Soden said she could not elaborate further on why Reeder resigned suddenly.
In the interim, Acting Deputy Chief Rick Sweet has been appointed acting chief and will serve in the position until it can be permanently filled. Sweet has been with the department since 2012.
The department will begin a hiring process to fill the position which will be open to both internal and external applicants, Soden noted. It remains unclear when the hiring process will begin.
Reader was hired in June 2019 from a position in Anchorage. Before that she served with the Anchorage Police Department since 1984 in a number of positions including officer, traffic sergeant, detective and eventual lieutenant. Reeder replaced then-Chief Eric Jewkes, who had been with the Fairbanks department for 25 years.
This story will be updated.
