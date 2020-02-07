Updated: Police activity has concluded and normal travel in the area can resume, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.
Fairbanks police have issued a public safety alert asking people to avoid the area around of 22nd Avenue and Gillam Way.
According to police spokeswoman Teal Soden, police are currently dealing with a barricaded subject in a building there.
The safety alert was issued at 2:45 p.m. Additional information is not available at this time.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has provided buses for Hunter Elementary and Ryan Middle School students that normally walk home in the area.
This story will be updated.
